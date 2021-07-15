STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of Covid containment zones in Delhi down to below 500 from over 58,000 in two months

Published: 15th July 2021 12:29 AM

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the second wave of COVID-19 subsiding, the number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data.

Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID-19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing and tracking.

According to latest figures of the revenue department, the total number of containment zones across the 11 districts of Delhi is 472.

The districts with lower numbers of such zones are South East Delhi (zero), East Delhi (six), Central Delhi (eight) and North East Delhi (10).

New Delhi district has the highest number of 176 containment zones.

Other districts with higher number of such areas are North Delhi (86), South Delhi (64), West Delhi (35), Shahdara (34), North West (30) and South West (23).

With the number of Covid cases rising exponentially during the second wave of the pandemic in the third week of March, the number of containment zones in the city went up rapidly with over 1,500 added every day by the second half of April, the figures show.

By mid-May, the number of containment zones in the national capital was over 58,000.

With the number of fresh Covid cases running into thousands in April and May, many districts resorted to containment of individual buildings, where even one person was found positive for the infection, under a micro-containment strategy, officials said.

The process for opening the containment zones starts 14 days after the recovery of the last known positive case there.

More than 90 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi till date, according to official figures shared by authorities on Wednesday.

The latest vaccination bulletin released by the city health department said, less than a day of vaccine stock was left.

Till date, 90,88,718 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said.

On Tuesday, 1,29,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, which included 92,547 first doses and 36,507 second doses.

The figures for Wednesday were still awaited.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date, includes 69,57,233 first doses and 21,31,485 second doses, the government's vaccination bulletin said.

The Delhi government has received a fresh supply of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine which will allow the vaccination to be carried out for about a day and a half, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he had also urged people to not become complacent or lower the guard, and reiterated that experts have already cautioned about the chance of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

