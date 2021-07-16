STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Health report not must for appraisal, Lt Governor eases norms for Delhi government employees

In August 2019, the L-G had accorded approval to the proposal for 'mandatory annual health checkup' for improving overall 'productivity and efficiency' of administration.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the pressure on medical infrastructure in the national capital during the pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved temporary delinking of submission of medical report from the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of Delhi government employees aged 40 years and above. The mandatory annual health checkup for these employees has also been waived off. 

In August 2019, the L-G had accorded approval to the proposal for 'mandatory annual health checkup' for improving overall 'productivity and efficiency' of administration. Previously, only officers of all-India services were required to undergo an annual test of their general state of health.

"In the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the health checkup may put extra strain on the already stressed health system and the employees may face difficulties in getting the checkup done in time. In view of the prevailing situations, the L-G has approved the delinking of submission of summary of health report from APAR for the period 2021-2022 and also to waive off annual health checkup for the same period," said an office memorandum (OM) issued by the deputy secretary (services) of the state government recently.  

Similar relief was also given last year because of the pandemic situation in the national capital. All the Delhi government employees aged 40 years and above have to undergo a mandatory health checkup annually, and the cost of the medical examination will be borne by their respective departments.

To ensure that all employees followed the rules with sincerity, the medical examination report was made compulsory for the APAR. Appropriate amendments were also made mandating incorporation of summary of health report in the APAR of the concerned officer or officials. Without the report, the APAR is treated as incomplete.

The office memorandum also stated that if any employee, despite exemption, undergoes the health checkup this year, reimbursement will be made as per the rules. "For subsequent years, mandatory annual health checkup of all eligible serving employees shall invariably be done in the months where the birth date of the officer/officials, in accordance with the guidelines issued by services department vide OM dated 27/11/ 2019," says the note. 

Under the scheme, a male employee is entitled reimbursement of Rs 2,000, while a female employee will get Rs 2,200. Around 1.5 lakh employees working in 150 various departments get benefitted under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government employees APAR report Delhi employees medical Anil Baijal
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp