STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Make video if asked for bribe, will take action: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

“The BJP has always been against corruption. We are also dealing with corruption under a zero-tolerance policy in corporations. If someone asks for a bribe, make a video and give it to us.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the five-year term of the municipal bodies coming to an end, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Thursday said the corporations would give corruption-free and transparent administration so that people could get primary education, health and other services more efficiently and smoothly.

He was speaking at a press conference where three newly appointed mayors Shyam Sunder Agarwal (East Delhi), Mukesh Suryan (South Delhi) and Raja Iqbal Singh (north Delhi) were also present.

"The BJP has always been against corruption. We are also dealing with corruption under a zero-tolerance policy in corporations. If someone asks for a bribe, make a video and give it to us. We will take stringent punitive action even if the accused is a high ranking person," Gupta, who is also a councillor from West Patel Nagar ward under North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gupta further stated that PM Narendra Modi's ambitious project Swachta Abhiyaan (Cleanliness Campaign), would be run across the in a way to ensure that people are not affected by dengue, malaria or chikungunya during  monsoon season.

Gupta also said that less than four feet nullahs (drains) under the jurisdiction of three civic agencies had already been cleaned. "Besides, the water from these small drains flows into big ones which come under Delhi government. I appeal to CM Arvind Kejriwal to get these drains cleaned as the rains had led to waterlogging in several places and Delhi should not turn into a swimming pool," said Gupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adesh gupta Delhi BJP Bribery Corruption
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp