Make video if asked for bribe, will take action: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

NEW DELHI: With the five-year term of the municipal bodies coming to an end, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Thursday said the corporations would give corruption-free and transparent administration so that people could get primary education, health and other services more efficiently and smoothly.

He was speaking at a press conference where three newly appointed mayors Shyam Sunder Agarwal (East Delhi), Mukesh Suryan (South Delhi) and Raja Iqbal Singh (north Delhi) were also present.

"The BJP has always been against corruption. We are also dealing with corruption under a zero-tolerance policy in corporations. If someone asks for a bribe, make a video and give it to us. We will take stringent punitive action even if the accused is a high ranking person," Gupta, who is also a councillor from West Patel Nagar ward under North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gupta further stated that PM Narendra Modi's ambitious project Swachta Abhiyaan (Cleanliness Campaign), would be run across the in a way to ensure that people are not affected by dengue, malaria or chikungunya during monsoon season.

Gupta also said that less than four feet nullahs (drains) under the jurisdiction of three civic agencies had already been cleaned. "Besides, the water from these small drains flows into big ones which come under Delhi government. I appeal to CM Arvind Kejriwal to get these drains cleaned as the rains had led to waterlogging in several places and Delhi should not turn into a swimming pool," said Gupta.