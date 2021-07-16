STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No common entrance test, Delhi University admissions to begin on August 2

The common entrance test is part of National Education Policy implemented last year and was in discussion since the CBSE cancelled Class XII board exams.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The much debated Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is unlikely to be implemented this year and the Delhi University (DU) will conduct merit-based admissions like every year, said sources.

The admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses will begin on August 2 while the registration process for postgraduate (PG), MPhil and Ph.D will start on July 26. The schedule of entrance exams for the PG courses will be announced later after the registration process.

"The CUCET will most likely not happen this year. The PG admissions will be conducted like last year and the UG admissions will also be conducted on merit basis based on the results declared by the CBSE and state boards. The admission will be completely online like last year," said a source. 

However, the Ministry of Education is yet to announce its final decision on CUCET. The common entrance test is part of National Education Policy implemented last year and was in discussion since the CBSE cancelled Class XII board exams in view of Covid situation. 

The details of the admission process will be made public on Monday.  Dean, Admissions, Professor Pinki Sharma, said, "We are yet to get a final decision on CUCET. So, the admission committee has decided a tentative date to start the registration process for UG and PG courses. The currently decided date is for merit based admission. In case CUCET is not implemented, the university will start the registration process from the said date for the merit based admission."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUCET Delhi University Delhi University admissions
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp