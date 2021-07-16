No common entrance test, Delhi University admissions to begin on August 2

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much debated Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is unlikely to be implemented this year and the Delhi University (DU) will conduct merit-based admissions like every year, said sources.

The admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses will begin on August 2 while the registration process for postgraduate (PG), MPhil and Ph.D will start on July 26. The schedule of entrance exams for the PG courses will be announced later after the registration process.

"The CUCET will most likely not happen this year. The PG admissions will be conducted like last year and the UG admissions will also be conducted on merit basis based on the results declared by the CBSE and state boards. The admission will be completely online like last year," said a source.

However, the Ministry of Education is yet to announce its final decision on CUCET. The common entrance test is part of National Education Policy implemented last year and was in discussion since the CBSE cancelled Class XII board exams in view of Covid situation.

The details of the admission process will be made public on Monday. Dean, Admissions, Professor Pinki Sharma, said, "We are yet to get a final decision on CUCET. So, the admission committee has decided a tentative date to start the registration process for UG and PG courses. The currently decided date is for merit based admission. In case CUCET is not implemented, the university will start the registration process from the said date for the merit based admission."