STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pneumonia vaccination drive for kids launched in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme at the Aam Aadmi Polyclinic in Paschim Vihar. 

Published: 16th July 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme

CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme at the Aam Aadmi Polyclinic in Paschim Vihar. The vaccine protects children from diseases like pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

The jab that usually costs between Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 will be administered for free at Delhi government's centres and each child will get three doses at specified time periods. "This is a very expensive injection. It costs between Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 and each child needs three doses. Naturally, it is not affordable for the common public, hence the Delhi government will provide it for free at its centres. This a step toward Delhi government's resolve to improve and strengthen the healthcare system and infrastructure of Delhi," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present during the launch event. Encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated, Kejriwal said: "Today we are flagging off this new kind of vaccination programme. Till now children of Delhi were administered vaccines for 12 diseases."

"From today we are administering vaccines for pneumonia that will protect them from the disease. Earlier, children under the age 5 were gravely affected by pneumonia. There were even deaths recorded, but this vaccine will protect the children," he added.

No plans to reopen schools, says CM

CM Kejriwal Thursday ruled out the reopening of schools in the city in the near future in view of the pandemic. "We are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So, there aren’t any plans to reopen schools as of now," he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pneumonia vaccination Pneumonia Delhi
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp