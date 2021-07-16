Pneumonia vaccination drive for kids launched in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme at the Aam Aadmi Polyclinic in Paschim Vihar. The vaccine protects children from diseases like pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

The jab that usually costs between Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 will be administered for free at Delhi government's centres and each child will get three doses at specified time periods. "This is a very expensive injection. It costs between Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 and each child needs three doses. Naturally, it is not affordable for the common public, hence the Delhi government will provide it for free at its centres. This a step toward Delhi government's resolve to improve and strengthen the healthcare system and infrastructure of Delhi," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present during the launch event. Encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated, Kejriwal said: "Today we are flagging off this new kind of vaccination programme. Till now children of Delhi were administered vaccines for 12 diseases."

"From today we are administering vaccines for pneumonia that will protect them from the disease. Earlier, children under the age 5 were gravely affected by pneumonia. There were even deaths recorded, but this vaccine will protect the children," he added.

No plans to reopen schools, says CM

CM Kejriwal Thursday ruled out the reopening of schools in the city in the near future in view of the pandemic. "We are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So, there aren’t any plans to reopen schools as of now," he said