Transfer certificate not needed for shift to government school from private: Delhi deputy CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students moving to government schools in Delhi from private institutions will not require a transfer certificate (TC). Anouncing this on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said no children from private schools will be denied admission for not having a TC and government schools should will enroll them on the basis of other documents.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said many parents have lost their jobs or suffered losses in business. Hence they are unable to pay fees for the last one year due the COVID pandemic.

"Some private schools are holding back transfer certificate and asking parents to deposit the full fee first. Due to this many parents are unable to get their children out of private schools and take them to government schools. Taking cognisance of this after receiving complaints from many parents, the Directorate of Education has been asked to ensure that provisional admission is granted to students. Officers of DoE should directly secure the TCs from the concerned private school. Parents need not worry about TC anymore," said Sisodia.

The decision has come as a major relief to hundreds of parents who are facing this issue. Many have had to face a humiliating situation while wanting to move their child from private to government schools. Students who could not apply online for admission in Class VI and XI, can apply in the second round between July 23 and August 6.

Last date for online application for admission in Class X and XII is July 20. Schedule for Class XI admission will be released after Class X board results. Besides, about 28,000 applications have been received for nursery, KG and Class I in Delhi Government’s Sarvodaya Schools. The admission list will be issued on July 20. Process of school allocation is underway.