'Work from home, staggered opening': Doctors advise third COVID wave preparations in Delhi

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Following COVID-appropriate behaviour and getting fully vaccinated are the two vital steps that can help us sail through the impending third wave; anticipated sometime in August.

Predicting that children could be more susceptible to COVID in this wave, many city hospitals have added additional beds in the paediatric wards. The Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has added 100 paediatric ICU beds along with 200 adult ICU beds in their free-ofcost 1,000-oxygen bed facility at Burari.

"In addition, we have installed captive oxygen generation plants in all our 15 hospitals, and are expanding and augmenting our infrastructure and supply chains in our small town hospitals," says Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad has added 10 more beds in the paediatric ward, while Greater Noida’s Sharda Hospital has added 100 beds in the children's ICU wards. "Depending on the need, the number will be increased," says Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, MS, Sharda Hospital.

"A team of 32 child specialists, that includes PG students, is ready to tackle any eventuality. We have also equipped the ICUs with ventilators, oxygen cylinders, monitors and nursing stations. Over 100 nurses have been trained to take care of smaller kids and even the sanitation staff has been given training to deal with housekeeping jobs," says Dr Niranjan.

"We have created more oxygen beds and are building our own dedicated oxygen plant, which is expected to be ready in another month. Besides, we are now better prepared in terms of treatment protocol," says Dr AS Kohli, Joint CEO, PSRI Hospital, Delhi.

Apollo Spectra Karol Bagh is focusing on ramping up the essential equipment and drugs as also the liquid medical oxygen capacity by having extra tieups with the vendors and neighbouring hospitals. "We are also creating oxygen storage capacity at our premises," says Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Sr Consultant, Laparoscopic and Bariatric (Weight loss) surgeon, Apollo Spectra Karol bagh, New Delhi.

Can we prevent it?

"People need to take behavioural vaccines, which includes sticking to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Otherwise, the government agencies might not be able to prevent a fresh surge," says Dr Gyan Bharti, Pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.

"Zonal containment should be done as we are not in the position to impose blanket lockdown anymore. What the government is presently doing, like closing certain markets for violating Covid norms, is the way forward," says Dr Kohli.

Agrees Dr Bharti. "Staggered opening of marketplaces and offices can help avoid overcrowding. Both public authorities and private management should opt for staggered timings, including continued adoption of work-from-home mode to prevent the crowded office spaces. Contact-tracing and treatment protocols must be thoroughly followed at all levels," he says.

"We have to be ready. Those 18 and above should get vaccinated. If the elders are vaccinated, the kids at home will automatically be protected. I feel by Oct/Nov, we will have developed a vaccine for children as well," says Ghaziabad-based Child Specialist Dr Sachin Bhargava.

Eat well

"An early morning sun bath naturally boosts Vitamin D levels in the body, which in turn boosts immunity. Eating protein-rich and antioxidant-rich foods, along with 8-9 hours of sleeps also boosts immunity," says Nutritionist & Fitness Expert Soumya B Hegde, adding that as kids could be possibly hit this time around, parents should involve them in house chores as well as workout sessions.

Agrees Dr Bhargava: "The body’s resistance to various diseases rises if there is a fixed wake-up and sleep time. It is important to have some form of physical activity. Also, reduce screen time, and indulge in some hobbies like drawing and painting, art and craft, gardening, and reading," he says.

Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal suggests a Rainbow Diet that comprises various combinations of all the micro (vitamins, minerals) and macro nutrients. It is also rich in protein and low in carbohydrates. "We need to pay more attention to what we eat considering body immunity is low during monsoons. Dates, figs and walnuts are good sources of minerals for zinc and selenium, along with seasonal fruits like jamun/ cherries/ sweet lime/ papaya," she says.

Practice yogasanas

Yoga is a holistic science. Regular practice of asanas influences the endocrine system, thus balancing hormones and strengthening the nervous system. "Yogic cleansing processes like Jal Neti, inhibit the growth of bacteria and virus in nasal passage and throat," says Subodh Tiwari, CEO, Kaivalyadham adding that asanas such as Parvatasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana and Tadasana ensure lung expansion.

"Pranayama, like Anuloma Viloma, harmonises the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, which reduces stress. Brahmari pranayama releases nitric oxide, which is good for bronco dilation and also strengthens the immunity in the vital areas of your nasal cavity," he adds.