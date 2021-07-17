DCW seeks info on stalking cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details about the steps it took to reduce cases of stalking, observing that such cases are on the rise in the city.

In a statement, the DCW said an incident was reported where a Class XI student was hacked to death with an axe by a stalker. Inquiry reports showed that the girl had rejected his advances and he decided to kill her in anger. Considering the severity of the matter and the increasing number of stalking cases, DCW has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, the statement said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Delhi witnessed a horrific case where a school-going girl was hacked to death with an axe by a stalker. We believe stalking is a very serious crime and needs action so as to ensure safety of the girl. We have issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking a report.”

The panel has asked all Deputy Commissioners of Police about cases of stalking reported in their district. “The Commission wants to know how many such cases have been reported in the last two years, how many FIRs have been filed, how many people have been arrested, how many are out on bail and how many are repeat offenders,” the statement said.