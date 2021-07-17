STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 59 fresh coronavirus cases, four deaths; around 87,000 people vaccinated in last 24 hours

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here.

The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll to 25,027, the latest bulletin said.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to the official figures.

Around 87,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday and less than one day's stock of vaccine was available in the city, according to official data.

According to the CoWin portal, over 71,000 beneficiaries received vaccine jabs on Saturday.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 92 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 21.88 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.67 lakh vaccine doses left on Saturday morning.

The health bulletin said the stock will last less than a day.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 2.26 lakh doses daily, but the inoculation number crossed the one lakh mark only once (on Tuesday) in the last one week.

