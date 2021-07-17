STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain reviews city’s monsoon preparations

During rains this week, waterlogging was reported from several locations which led to traffic snarls across the city.

For representational purpose. (Photo I Madhav K/Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s water minister Satyendar Jain on Friday held a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to check on preparation going on for the monsoon in the city. He also reviewed the ongoing projects and issued directions to immediately address a complaint regarding waterlogging.  

“The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no issue related to waterlogging in Delhi and if there is any then that should be resolved there and then without any delay,” said an official. Jain, who is also the chairman of the DJB, instructed the officials to ensure that the sewer lines function properly and should not create hassle for the people living around.

“It is the duty of the DJB officials to address and clear every issue related to waterlogging and sewer blockage in different parts. In case any blockage arises due to excessive rains in Delhi, then water pumps should be used to extract excess rainwater creating a clog in a particular region,” said Jain.

During rains this week, waterlogging was reported from several locations which led to traffic snarls across the city. The blockage of roads due to waterlogging led to heavy traffics causing trouble to the citizens. 
In the meeting, the minister further spoke regarding the distribution of water through the DJB tankers and also gave a number of directions regarding the same.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the GPS tracking systems present in the tankers get activated immediately. “Officials should closely monitor and track the movement of the tankers to prevent any kind of water theft,” he said. The minister also suggested robustly putting all the information related to the ongoing projects on the official website of DJB to enable the people to know and keep a track of their timeline and progress.

