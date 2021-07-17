STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Of samosas that party

The thing is that samosas are present throughout India, with every region having its own version of the same thing.

Published: 17th July 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Samosa Party founders Diksha Pande and Amit Nanwani; their Mutton Kheema variant

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

The thing is that samosas are present throughout India, with every region having its own version of the same thing. We decided to take this most democratic of Indian foods and showcase it for all the attention it deserves,” says Amit Nanwani, Co-founder, Samosa Party. “Pizza, burgers, fried chicken, and other such pan-American dishes have these global presences and companies, and so we thought, why not do the same for samosa.

And after some research, we found two main problems with Indian street food and samosas: one, the perception that these items are tasty because they are prepared in an unhygienic manner; secondly, traditional samosas are not exactly an aspirational product which millennials will want to have,” continues Nanwani, who began the brand in 2017 with Diksha Pande in Bengaluru.

Having recently made its Delhi- NCR debut with three outlets in Gurugram, for Pande and Nanwani, this is merely the beginning. Samosa Party serves 15 varieties of freshly fried, made to order samosas along with a cornucopia of chutneys. Their focus is ‘to make Samosa Party a truly Indian brand that can scale across the world’. Over time the brand has performed well, given its gamut of samosa (“and chai, which is a perfect combination” notes Nanwani) and today dishes out two lakh plus samosas every month, making it the largest, and perhaps still only, samosacentric brand in India.

The brand’s vision in the next year is to scale across all metro cities in India and hit a mark of 15 lakh samosas per month in the next 12 months. What sets it apart from many other brands of its ilk is its dispensation of the human touch. “Quality control has always been a huge problem in the country, and so what we’ve done is automise as much as we possibly can.

We have standardised everything from the quality and quantity of dough used to make the cover to how it is folded to the oil that’s used to its size to the amount of filling.” What Nanwani is describing is the McDonald-isation of a product, saying, “It doesn’t matter whether you are in Bengaluru, Gurugram or any of our future outlets across the country. The taste and experience should be the same.”

Another thing that identifies a Samosa Party er samosa is that each samosa (you could make a drinking game out of the article at this point) is monogrammed with its fillings, be it cheese, BBQ chicken, or mutton keema, thus further distinguishing its machine-made superiority from those made for the masses by the masses trying to eke out a living. Indeed, Samosa Party uses technology for all its production processes.

At each of its cloud kitchens the focus is on providing a consistent product across the country with minimal human intervention. The brand has IoT (Internet of Things) enabled equipment used for processing the food at the last mile. Any recipe change in product, diagnostics, and inventory management can be done at the click of a button. I guess that calls for a samosa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
samosa party
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp