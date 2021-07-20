BJP plans to bring NaMo app users 'closer' to PM Modi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The selected ‘energetic’ NaMo mobile application users in the national capital may get an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is offering to its grassroots volunteers and leaders in Delhi, encouraging them to make more people download the mobile app, which provides updates on the day-to-day initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

The party aims to add 2.5 - 3 lakh new subscribers by the end of this month for which it has initiated a rigorous campaign. BJP leaders said that about 1.5 lakh users in Delhi have installed the app, which was launched in July 2015.

According to senior party functionaries, the drive has been planned in such a way as to reach maximum voters and prepare the ground to beat anti-incumbency before the civic bodies’ elections scheduled early next year. The BJP is in power in three municipal corporations for three terms. “Before the municipal elections, we are looking at 10 lakh NaMo users in Delhi,” said an office bearer of BJP.

During his pravas in districts, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta had interacted with booth-level workers and leaders and urged them to create awareness about various schemes launched by the NDA government at the Centre .

“By subscribing to the NaMo app, common people can connect directly to the PM. It also contributes to nation-building as one can send suggestions to him,” said Gupta. Delhi BJP’s general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra, also the in-charge of NaMo app drive, has been holding meetings with ‘khand Pramukhs’ (division heads) in Assembly seats to increase the number of app users.

“Party leaders are meeting office bearers individually at khand level and encouraging them to bring more people on this platform. I have already conducted 15 such sessions. Most of our booth-level workers have already downloaded the app but some are not very active so they are being trained to participate in more activities. We will plan a meeting with the PM for hyperactive app users,” said Malhotra.

Each Assembly constituencies has been divided into 45-50 khands (divisions) by the party for smooth organisational functioning and coordination to run a campaign. Malhotra further said that through the mobile app, users could also send their complaints directly to the Prime Minister. “This is in fact a very useful tool; a two-way communication mode. It has a provision like a messaging platform. We want all booth level workers on the app,” Malhotra said.