STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP plans to bring NaMo app users 'closer' to PM Modi

The selected ‘energetic’ NaMo mobile application users in the national capital may get an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The selected ‘energetic’ NaMo mobile application users in the national capital may get an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is offering to its grassroots volunteers and leaders in Delhi, encouraging them to make more people download the mobile app, which provides updates on the day-to-day initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

The party aims to add 2.5 - 3 lakh new subscribers by the end of this month for which it has initiated a rigorous campaign. BJP leaders said that about 1.5 lakh users in Delhi have installed the app, which was launched in July 2015.   

According to senior party functionaries, the drive has been planned in such a way as to reach maximum voters and prepare the ground to beat anti-incumbency before the civic bodies’ elections scheduled early next year. The BJP is in power in three municipal corporations for three terms.  “Before the municipal elections, we are looking at 10 lakh NaMo users in Delhi,” said an office bearer of BJP. 

During his pravas in districts, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta had interacted with booth-level workers and leaders and urged them to create awareness about various schemes launched by the NDA government at the Centre .

“By subscribing to the NaMo app, common people can connect directly to the PM. It also contributes to nation-building as one can send suggestions to him,” said Gupta. Delhi BJP’s general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra, also the in-charge of NaMo app drive, has been holding meetings with ‘khand Pramukhs’ (division heads) in Assembly seats to increase the number of app users.    

“Party leaders are meeting office bearers individually at khand level and encouraging them to bring more people on this platform. I have already conducted 15 such sessions. Most of our booth-level workers have already downloaded the app but some are not very active so they are being trained to participate in more activities. We will plan a meeting with the PM for hyperactive app users,” said Malhotra.      

Each Assembly constituencies has been divided into 45-50 khands (divisions) by the party for smooth organisational functioning and coordination to run a campaign. Malhotra further said that through the mobile app, users could also send their complaints directly to the Prime Minister. “This is in fact a very useful tool; a two-way communication mode. It has a provision like a messaging platform. We want all booth level workers on the app,”  Malhotra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP NaMo app users
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp