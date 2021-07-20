STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW seeks FIR against woman who uploaded video of 'vulgar dance' with son on social media

The video was posted on Instagram reels from an account that has more than 1.60 lakh followers.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police demanding an FIR to be lodged against a woman who has allegedly uploaded a video clip of "vulgar dance" with her son on social media.

In order to gain popularity on social media, the woman has created a video wherein she can be seen dancing in a "vulgar and provocative manner" with a 10-12-year-old boy who she claims is her son, the panel said.

The video was posted on Instagram reels from an account that has more than 1.60 lakh followers.

"Taking suo motu cognisance in the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR to be registered against the woman," it added.

The DCW has stated that in the video the woman performed such activities "which can be termed as sexual activities with a minor child".

"The actions of the lady cannot be deemed fit to be the behaviour of an adult person with a minor child, that too her own child," it said.

The commission has stated that her activities will not only severely affect the mental state of the child involved in the video, but will also cause a negative impact over the people including other children watching the video.

"The child in question, who appears to have been sexualised at such an early stage and is being taught to objectify his own mother, shall, if not checked today, be prone to objectifying other women as well and may develop a criminal mentality.

The manner in which the male child in the video appears to be sexualised, it needs to be investigated whether he is/has been subjected to other forms of sexual abuse," it said.

The DCW, through its notice, has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter and arranged for counselling and rehabilitation of the child.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, While social media acts as an amazing platform to showcase talent, people sometimes cross all limits of shamelessness in a pursuit of gaining popularity. We have also asked the police to get these posts deleted from all platforms." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi commission for women Swati maliwal vulgar video
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp