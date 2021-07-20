STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: 36 fresh cases, lowest single-day count of year 

The city recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three more fatalities on Monday.

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Covid vaccine in the city | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three more fatalities on Monday. It was on April 15 last year that the national capital had recorded 17 cases. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.06 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fifty-eight people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The total number of fatalities is 25,030 while the tally of cumulative cases has reached 14,35,565, the bulletin said. As many as 14,09,968 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out, it said. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

A total of 59,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and of these 48,198 were RTPCR, CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The number of active cases in the city stands at 567, a minor decline from 592 cases a day ago.

According to the bulletin, 183 patients are in home isolation, down from 203 on the previous day, while the number of containment zones has dipped to 407 from 409 on Sunday. Out of 12,754 beds in hospitals, only 339 are occupied.

Meanwhile, with 2,77,870 doses left in city’s Covid vaccine bank on Monday morning, the vaccine stock will last for less than a day, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government. Out of these, 2,05,630 doses are of Covaxin and 72,240 are of Covishield.

Govt teacher’s kin given Rs 1 cr ex-gratia
The Delhi government handed over Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the family of a school teacher who succumbed after contracting Covid-19 while on official duty here last year, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Monday. The minister tweeted a video in which Sheoji Mishra’s wife and two sons share the trauma they faced after his death. Mishra’s son Piyush Kumar says in the video that his father was part of a team deputed to feed migrant workers during the lockdown last year. Mishra died in June 2020. “We cannot fill the void left by Sheoji Mishra, but we will try to give every possible support to his family,” Minister Jain said in a tweet in Hindi.

Comments

