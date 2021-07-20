Delhi HC grants interim protection to Uttar Pradesh interfaith couple fearing for life

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to an interfaith couple from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh wanting to get married and have it registered under the Special Marriage Act here.Justice Mukta Gupta on Monday extended protection through the local police station and sought response from the Delhi Police in the plea.

The Hindu-Muslim couple, represented by Advocate Utkarsh Singh, decided to run away from home to solemnise a civil marriage in Delhi after they faced opposition from their families. The couple has argued that it has the right to live and marry on their own accord which has now been curtailed.

In their plea, the couple stated that they were scared of groups and individuals against the inter-religious marriage in their native place in Uttar Pradesh and there was threat to their life. Earlier this month, the couple had approached the Delhi Police for grant of safe house. When it was not granted, the couple moved the high court. The court would hear the matter next on July 27.