Delhi to launch Centre’s ration scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will implement the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme to distribute the ration free of cost to card holders from this month. The AAP government has decided to continue the distribution of ration free of cost up to November 2021. According to the order issued by the food and civil supplies department of the Delhi government, those who have been identified under National Food Security Act in their state would get ration free of cost under the plan.

The Food and Supply Minister of Delhi, Imran Hussain said, “During the lockdown, the department has successfully made all-out efforts towards meeting the food requirements of the poor and vulnerable sections of the city. Now we have implemented ‘One Nation One Card policy’ which will benefit migrants living in Delhi to get ration free of cost.”

To ensure hassle-free distribution, Fair Price Shops (FPS) directed to mandatorily display a board detailing the entitlement to all beneficiaries along with informative flyers by the Fair Price Shops licensees. Another major approval by the cabinet is that now the beneficiaries would get free ration in a phased manner through ‘e-Point of Sale (PoS) on biometric authentication at all FPS across Delhi.

Saurabh Gupta, general secretary of the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, said that most of the fair price shops in the city have not received ration for the month of July leading to chaos. “We welcome the step that e-POS mechanism has been implemented in Delhi. But before taking this step, the government should have taken stock of the supply situation at rations shops. The food department has ensured full supply of food grain, which is causing lot of troubles for use shopkeepers,” said Gupta.

