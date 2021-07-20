Hand over Delhi’s drainage system redesigning to PWD, suggests CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to create world class drainage system in the national capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) should be made the nodal authority to undertake the redesigning of Delhi’s drainage system, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday suggested at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He highlighted the PWD’s success in fixing the weaterlogging problem at Minto Road underpass.

“I am pleased with the work done by our agencies, and we can see the proof of their work at Minto Bridge. When Minto Bridge gets waterlogged, that day marks the onset of the monsoon. Our officers and engineers gave their best towards ensuring that the bridge does not get waterlogged,”Kejriwal said,

Congratulating all officers and engineers, the CM said the PWD has proven its capacity to curb waterlogging at all the 147 vulnerable points.

“Delhi, being the national capital, should have the best designed drainage system on offer, which unfortunately we do not have. There are a lot of places where drains of the Jal Board and the MCD converge, where there is no coordination. If an excellent design is in place and all the agencies can work together on it, then we can implement it,” said Kejriwal.

“Once such a system is in place, we would only require de-silting it once a year and the drainage system will be free of liability. We need to also popularise our grievance helpline numbers with the people of the city,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by water minister Satyender Jain, senior officials of PWD MCD, DDA and other departments. Jain directed PWD staff to be alert 24x7 as the city will witness excess rainfall. “We not only have to be alert during the day but extra alert during the night. We have over 1,500 pump sets and should deploy them all,” he added.