Kejriwal discusses govt’s suggestions for Delhi master plan

The suggestions which the government will be sending to DDA are mainly on subjects of housing, economy, environment and parking.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of various departments ahead of sending  suggestions to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the Master Plan 2041.

The suggestions which the government will be sending to DDA are mainly on subjects of housing, economy, environment and parking. In the meeting, Minister Satyendar Jain outlined the objections and suggestions upon the draft master plan.

Taking into account the parking challenges in the national capital, Kejriwal’s team has proposed multi-level parking facilities “under” the parks in colonies. According to this proposal, public parks can be reconstructed on the top of such structures and the cost of such structures can be subsidised by allowing construction of indoor sports clubs and community/multipurpose halls for public use.

An addition to the master plan proposed by the government stated that outdoor sports activities like badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, swimming, etc should be permissible in all kinds of land use categories to improve public health at large.

For ‘Housing for All’, one of the focus areas of the AAP government, Kejriwal proposed that for in-situ slum rehabilitation scheme, ‘land use swapping’ may be allowed for developers of the sites. Similarly, to create maximum public green spaces in the national capital in the coming years, the government proposes a ‘Floor Area Ratio (FAR) Regeneration Policy’ where developers who surrender land for public use are incentivised.

The land owning agency DDA has put the draft Master Plan 2041 in public domain recently and asked all stakeholders to come up with their objections and suggestions. Delhi government also wants to rent out spaces held by government-run utilities such as Delhi Jal Board and Metro Stations in Delhi to businesses. 

