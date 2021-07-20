Like British days, business of spying continues: Youth Congress 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday protested against the central government following media reports on the use of Pegasus spyware. Led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, the protestors marched towards Parliament House despite the rain.

Many protesters were detained by the Delhi Police, an IYC statement claimed. Criticising the alleged snooping, the statement quoting Srinivas said that spying was a tactic prevalent during India’s “British days”. “During the British days, their business was ‘spying’, even today when they have gone, the business of ‘spying’ continues.

When will they improve,” the statement quoting Srinivas alleged. Srinivas demanded a JPC and Supreme Court-monitored probe, saying the IYC would continue its protests unless “the people involved in the spying case are punished”.