Taking steps to safeguard the interest of affected kids, Centre tells Delhi HC

Information about any child who has been orphaned due to the pandemic may be shared with 1098, it submitted.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government has told the Delhi High Court that it is taking all steps to safeguard the best interest of the children affected by the pandemic and has written to the states and UTs for immediate rehabilitation of orphaned children.

In an affidavit filed on behalf of Ministry of Woman and Child Development on a PIL raising concerns over the children orphaned due to the pandemic, the central government asserted that it was constantly engaging with states to discuss the possibility of strengthening the child protection set up.

Information about any child who has been orphaned due to the pandemic may be shared with 1098, it submitted. The Centre also submitted that children in distress are mandated protection under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act) which has to be implemented by the state and UT governments.

A centrally sponsored scheme called Child Protection Services is already being implemented to provide financial support to State governments/ UT administrations for delivering services under the JJ Act, it said. The Centre has further stated that to support the psychosocial health of children impacted of the pandemic, a national initiative called ‘SAMVAD’. 

