Top cop inspects Red Fort, borders to review security

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the monsoon session of Parliament, Independence Day and a proposed farmers’ protest outside Parliament, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava visited the borders and Red Fort area in the national capital to check the security arrangements across the city, officials said on Monday.

Srivastava conducted a city-wide patrolling on Sunday night visiting the borders, Red Fort and New Delhi areas to oversee the police arrangements and preparedness ahead of Independence Day, a statement said.

According to the statement, over 30,000 police personnel were on ground, patrolling and picketing all across the city during Sunday night patrolling.

The Commissioner interacted with senior officers along with their staff deployed on duty at the spots, while inspecting the arrangements at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders besides the Red Fort and Parliament vicinities, it stated.