STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP Minister Satyendar Jain to be in poll-bound Goa for debate

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that he would be visiting poll-bound Goa to have a debate with his Goa counterpart Nilesh Cabral.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health and Water Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that he would be visiting poll-bound Goa to have a debate with his Goa counterpart Nilesh Cabral. “In an interview, Cabral challenged me for a debate on the AAP model of electricity. I accept his challenge and will be there in Goa on next Monday,” Jain said.

It is not the first time that the Delhi Cabinet ministers are going for ‘debates’ in states where the AAP intends to expand its footprint.  AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced providing free power up to a certain limit to all the residents living in these states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, if his party is voted to power. 

The AAP is on full swing to contest the next year’s elections in Goa. Arvind Kejriwal had announced his guarantees to combat the “deplorable electricity” situation in Goa.  Earlier, party spokesperson Raghav Chaddha also challenged Cabral for a debate on power structure of the coastal state. 

There seems to be a clear thoughtful strategy regarding the challenge as last year as well Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for similar ‘debates’ on schools. 

In response, Cabral dared to debate the merits of the Delhi power tariff model versus the one in Goa. 
“I welcome the debate challenge put forward by Jain. We will be hosting a public debate on Monday at 3 pm,” Cabral told a news agency. “The Aam Aadmi Party is making such announcements with an eye on the Goa Assembly polls. Iwill expose their agenda in the debate.”

Prior to Goa, Kejriwal announced that if the AAP wins election, the government willprovide electricity up to 300 units in Uttarakhand. Sisodia had accepted Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik’s open challenge regarding the work done in school education.  As the campaigning takes pace with the elections coming near, these challenges from the AAP ministers and party functionaries will only increase in the coming months, say political observers. 

Stakes high for Kejriwal
In the 2017 election, the AAP had fared poorly having drawn a blank with many of its candidates forfeiting their deposits. The party that has been trying to spread its base across the country had bagged 6.27 per cent votes.   It had ended up cutting the votes of the Congress as well in the process

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain AAP Delhi Goa polls
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp