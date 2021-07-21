Child dies of bird flu, first casualty in India due to Avian Influenza

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 11-year-old boy died due to the H5N1- Avian Influenza in the capital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported. This is the first bird flu death recorded in the country.

According to sources, the child who belongs from NCR belt was admitted in the hospital around 10 days ago and was suspected of Covid-19.

While contract tracing of those who all came close to the child have started off, the hospital is doing further investigations on the flu. Bird flu outbreaks were reported across the country earlier this year.

Details of the case have been conveyed to the National Centre for Disease Control for contact tracing.

"His samples tested negative for COVID-19. It came out positive for influenza but was non-typable. It was sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, where they confirmed it to be positive for H5N1 avian influenza," a source said.

According to sources, the boy was not a resident of Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)