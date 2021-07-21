STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Child dies of bird flu, first casualty in India due to Avian Influenza

According to sources, the child who belongs from NCR belt was admitted in the hospital around 10 days ago and was suspected of Covid-19.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS-Delhi used as representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 11-year-old boy died due to the H5N1- Avian Influenza in the capital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported. This is the first bird flu death recorded in the country. 

According to sources, the child who belongs from NCR belt was admitted in the hospital around 10 days ago and was suspected of Covid-19.

While contract tracing of those who all came close to the child have started off, the hospital is doing further investigations on the flu. Bird flu outbreaks were reported across the country earlier this year. 

Details of the case have been conveyed to the National Centre for Disease Control for contact tracing.

"His samples tested negative for COVID-19. It came out positive for influenza but was non-typable. It was sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, where they confirmed it to be positive for H5N1 avian influenza," a source said.

According to sources, the boy was not a resident of Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avian influenza H5N1 AIIMS Bird Flu
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp