STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to reintroduce City Taxi Scheme

The Delhi government plans to reintroduce the City Taxi Scheme with added features to bring all kinds of radio taxis under one banner.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government plans to reintroduce the City Taxi Scheme with added features to bring all kinds of radio taxis under one banner. The scheme was first announced in 2017 but could not take off.The government is also planning to cover auto-rickshaws under this scheme.

Sources said the government will bring all-economy radio taxi services, cabs, school buses and others under one platform and will operate them like private cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. The transport department is preparing a draft of the scheme, which will be ready in three-four months.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had talked about the scheme during a Facebook live interaction on June 13. “We will implement the scheme soon with added features. Last time, it could not be implemented due to some reasons. But, we are working on it and I hope the scheme will be launched soon,” he said.

Sources said guidelines will be prepared on how many persons can be accommodated in a cab, fare per km and other aspects. An app will also be launched where all the vehicles will be added so that people can book the government-registered vehicles. 

Several registered taxi and cab unions in the capital have demanded the scheme for a long time. Currently, people use private aggregators’ services due to which the other cab services like ‘kaali-peeli’ (black and yellow taxis) and radio taxis suffer losses. 

“The government should keep the cab and taxi unions in the loop,” said Sanjay Samrat, president of Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Associations. “Currently, Ola and Uber earn the maximum even though there are no guidelines for cab drivers’ working hours. The company does not take any responsibility in case of any untoward incident. If the government implements the scheme, the cab drivers will be benefited and safety and security of passengers will be better managed,” said Samrat. 

City fleet of cabs

6,000 Yellow & black cabs

80,000 Economy cabs (Ola & Uber, approx)

2,000 Radio taxis (approx)

20,000 Tourist cabs in city

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government City Taxi Scheme
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp