STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Smugglers delivering liquor illegally in Asola

Delhi govt writes to Haryana to remove bootleggers from sanctuary

Published: 21st July 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IN a move to check the illegal liquor vendors operating near the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary, the Delhi forest department has written to the Haryana administration, asking it to identify and act against them. 

According to the forest department officials, smugglers have brought down portions of the sanctuary’s boundary wall and have been using it as a shortcut to deliver liquor from Haryana to Delhi on foot or 
on motorcycles.

A letter has been written to the Haryana chief wildlife warden asking them to identify liquor vends operating illegally near the sensitive eco-sensitive zone and take stern action. “These liquor vends are operating on forest land in Haryana. Illegal construction activity and liquor sale are two major issues in that area. The neighbouring state will have to take stern action else this will continue to affect the wildlife in the sanctuary,” the official said.

In 2019, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had declared the area around the boundary of Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Gurgaon and Faridabad an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), prohibiting activities such as commercial mining, setting up of industries, and establishment of major hydro-electric projects.

The villages included in the eco-sensitive zone are Lakadpur (Surajkund), Pali, Mangar, Bandhwari, Gual Pahari, Balola, Gothra (Mohtabad), Badkhal, Ankhir, Mewla Mahrajpur and Anangpur. The wildlife sanctuary covering a 32.71 sq km area on the Southern Delhi Ridge of the Aravalli hill range along the Delhi-Haryana border lies in southern Delhi and northern parts of Faridabad and Gurgaon districts of Haryana.

As per officials, most of the time, the smuggling happens in the early hours, and the smugglers carry knives and sickles. Country liquor is manufactured at a place adjacent to the wildlife sanctuary in Anangpur village and the smugglers carry this alcohol to Sangam Vihar, which does not have a liquor store of its own.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal liquor vendors Asola Bhatti wildlife
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp