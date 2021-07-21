STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court-monitored probe must to uncover snooping, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the Pegasus ‘spying’ controversy.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protest outside Parliament.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protest outside Parliament. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the Pegasus ‘spying’ controversy. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that it should be part of the investigation whether  the Pegasus malware manufacturer had any dealing with the Narendra Modi government.

“My demand is that a Supreme Court monitored investigation should be conducted on the spying of journalists, politicians and others which was done by this regime. They (the government) will never accept their fault, hence a clear and transparent investigation is needed,” he asserted.

Singh had submitted a notice on Monday seeking suspension of the pre-scheduled business for discussing the Pegasus row in the Rajya Sabha. For the second consecutive day, the issue rocked the Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, leading to continued disruptions and repeated adjournments of the House.

On Tuesday, Singh also questioned the Rafale judgment by the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. “The former CJI, who is now a MP, should be suspended from Parliament and arrested. I am aghast regarding the clean chit in the Rafale judgment, in which i am one of the petitioners,” the the AAP MP said.

“The issue of farmers needs to be resolved first. The whole country has suffered in the Corona epidemic. When there was a need to save lives of people, you (the PM) were busy in rallies. Why this formality now?” added Singh. 

Congress stages protest in city

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the reported use of Pegasus spyware against journalists and politicians. Led by its national president Srinivas B V, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also did similar protests in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh Supreme Court AAP
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp