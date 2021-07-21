Supreme Court-monitored probe must to uncover snooping, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the Pegasus ‘spying’ controversy. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that it should be part of the investigation whether the Pegasus malware manufacturer had any dealing with the Narendra Modi government.

“My demand is that a Supreme Court monitored investigation should be conducted on the spying of journalists, politicians and others which was done by this regime. They (the government) will never accept their fault, hence a clear and transparent investigation is needed,” he asserted.

Singh had submitted a notice on Monday seeking suspension of the pre-scheduled business for discussing the Pegasus row in the Rajya Sabha. For the second consecutive day, the issue rocked the Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, leading to continued disruptions and repeated adjournments of the House.

On Tuesday, Singh also questioned the Rafale judgment by the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. “The former CJI, who is now a MP, should be suspended from Parliament and arrested. I am aghast regarding the clean chit in the Rafale judgment, in which i am one of the petitioners,” the the AAP MP said.

“The issue of farmers needs to be resolved first. The whole country has suffered in the Corona epidemic. When there was a need to save lives of people, you (the PM) were busy in rallies. Why this formality now?” added Singh.

Congress stages protest in city

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the reported use of Pegasus spyware against journalists and politicians. Led by its national president Srinivas B V, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also did similar protests in the city.