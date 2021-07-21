STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Well-being of schoolchildren top priority, says Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia visited schools on the second day of the special Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) organized in Delhi Government schools. 

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with a student during PTA meet on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia visited schools on the second day of the special Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) organized in Delhi Government schools. The Directorate of Education organised the PTMs from July 19 to 31. Along with special PTMs, a joint PTM for students of 6th standard is also being organised in schools.

He interacted with the parents about the education and social-emotional well-being of the children. Sisodia visited GGSSS, New Kondli, SKV East Vinod Nagar, and SKV Mandawali on Tuesday. Tremendous enthusiasm was seen among parents as they attended PTM in large numbers following social-distancing and COVID-related protocols.

“After a long time, I got an opportunity to meet the parents today due to the special PTM. I got a chance to interact with the parents and listen to the challenges they are facing because of the online classes,” Sisodia said. “The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved.”

Sisodia said that his government is doing its best to make sure that the children are prepared to face every problem with making them emotionally strong. The Delhi government is working on many levels to make children emotionally strong, he added. In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the COVID period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum. 

Along with this, members of the School Management Committee are constantly connected with the parents of the children on phone and are working with the school to meet the educational needs of children. “Special PTM is a step in this direction where teachers are teaching parents new parenting tricks, which will help with online learning of the children and mitigate their stress,” said Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education.  

