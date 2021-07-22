STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Devotees offer Eid prayers at home amid the pandemic 

The day lacked usual hustle and bustle and festivity as major mosques such as Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi were closed for the visitors. Police were deployed outside mosques.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman asking revellers to avoid crowding in Old Delhi.

A policeman asking revellers to avoid crowding in Old Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Devotees were seen offering namaz and celebrating Eid-al-Adha at their homes in Delhi on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. They stayed indoors as all religious gatherings are prohibited to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted the people on the festival. “Hearty wishes to all the countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in your lives,” Kejriwal tweeted. 

The day lacked usual hustle and bustle and festivity as major mosques such as Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi were closed for the visitors. Police personnel were also deployed outside the mosques to prevent crowding.

Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid

“As congregational prayers are not allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, just a few staff and their family members offered namaz on Eid-ul-Adha today. People themselves are careful and not thronging the mosques to keep safe from the virus,” said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. Meetings were earlier held with the imams and they were asked to urge people to celebrate the festival at home for everyone’s safety amid the pandemic, a senior police officer said. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said the Imams and other members of mosques were briefed about the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines regarding Covid. To make sure that there is no overcrowding and breaking of protocols, police presence was enhanced with increase in patrolling. 

