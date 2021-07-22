STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 62 Covid cases and 4 deaths; vaccination number approaching 1 crore

According to Delhi government’s vaccine bulletin, more than 95 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in the city till Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:58 AM

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

As many as 14,10,066 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases stands at 566, a marginal decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day. 

A total of 65,811 tests were conducted a day ago, of which 42,187 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.  According to the latest bulletin, the number of patients in home isolation has declined to 171 from 183, a day ago.

According to Delhi government’s vaccine bulletin, more than 95 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in the city till Wednesday,  The bulletin further said Delhi had less than a day’s stock of doses left on Wednesday morning after administering over 71,000 doses on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 61,782 vaccine doses were administered, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to 95,18,167. Over 22.88 lakh second doses were administered till date. A total of 54,74,804 men and 40,41,290 women have been inoculated.

