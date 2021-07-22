Observe economy in government’s interest, Delhi PWD tells officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure ‘economic and transparent’ execution of infrastructure work the Public Works Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, issued a circular directing strict compliance of work manual by all the engineers for projects.

The PWD, which is the prime government infrastructure constructing agency, has stated in its directive that all engineers should prepare project estimates based on “realistic requirements and assess the required quantity of items as accurate as possible”.

The PWD further directed all its officers “to observe economy in the interest of the government”, according to the circular. Under the head of ‘monitoring mechanism’, the agency wants all the projects to be efficiently evaluated on timely basis. “Monitoring mechanism must be followed by all superintendent engineers and chief engineers as per CPWD Works Manual. Proper minutes of meetings should be issued and placed on record for scrutiny of audit,” stated the circular.

Instructions have been given to finance officers of the department in all the zones that they “should ensure that budget proposal is a realistic one and there should be optimal utilization of funds. Abnormal savings of budget indicates improper financial management”.

“It is incumbent upon various executives to inspect work to ensure that the execution is done according to the designs, drawings and specifications laid down in the contract. Officers are required to record necessary instructions in the inspection register at the site based on their findings or issues instructions” the PWD’s circular said.

To avoid litigations, the PWD has instructed its staff to ensure timely payment of final bills within the time limit as prescribed by the conditions of the agreement made with the other party. Sometimes mega infrastructure works get stalled due to issues with land acquisition. Hence, the circular stated that work tender shall “only be called” when free site is available and sufficient funds are allotted for the specific work.