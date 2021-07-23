STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Be watchful, next three months important': Niti Aayog's VK Paul tells Delhi government

VK Paul also suggested that the Delhi government consult the Centre before imposing any travel restrictions in the capital.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID cases

Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog member V K Paul has told the Delhi government to remain watchful as the next three months are important and unlocking activities can lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on July 9, he also suggested that the city government consult the Centre before imposing any travel restrictions in the capital.

Dr Paul said that "unlock activity could lead to an increase in cases, though at present the positivity rate of cases is at its lowest point", according to the minutes of the meeting made public on July 20.

"The next three months are important; we need to be watchful," the Niti Aayog member of health said.

ALSO READ | 67.6 per cent population above 6 years found to have Covid antibodies in 4th national serosurvey, LS told

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev flagged the presence of the Delta Plus -- a coronavirus variant of concern -- in 12 states and referred to the high case positivity rate in northeast India.

He recalled that Delhi had earlier imposed some restrictive measures such as carrying negative RT-PCR reports for people coming from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Paul suggested that the "advice of the Government of India should be taken before imposing any restrictions on the movement of inter-state travel with Delhi being the capital of the country".

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting, suggested that rather than asking for negative RTPCR test reports, vaccination certificates should be the criteria, as it will also promote vaccination.

The DDMA devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary Dev raised the issue of idle stocks of vaccines with the private sector.

Paul suggested the Delhi administration may explore options, including procuring such vaccine stocks for optimal utilization and early vaccination of focused sections of society.

Dr Samrian Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research told the DDMA that the third wave of COVID-19 is "unlikely to be as severe as the second wave".

He said that different states faced heterogeneous situations during the second wave.

There were uncertainties and some states initiated lockdown measures close to the peak of the second wave and some at an early stage.

ALSO WATCH:

He mentioned that a substantial third wave would be plausible if any new and more infectious variant of coronavirus emerges and escapes prior immunity in the absence of adequate lockdown measures.

"In the absence of these two factors, the projected third wave is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave. The timing of the third wave remains uncertain and it would be driven by factors outside the scope of modelling," he said.

Dr Panda suggested that vaccination efforts be ramped up to mitigate the impact of a possible third wave.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Paul NITI Aayog DDMA Delhi Government Covid 19 in Delhi Covid 19 Third Wave
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp