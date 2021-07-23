STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decline in number of masks, sanitisers distributed in Delhi

According to the data, on July 16 the state government distributed 4,186 masks among city residents.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

mask masks PPE

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The latest data from Delhi government’s Covid Integrated Command Centre shows that there has been a decline in number of masks and sanitisers distributed by it among the public in the last one week. 

According to the data, on July 16 the state government distributed 4,186 masks among city residents. This number came down to 3,582 on the next day and fell further to 3,311 and 3,208 on July 18 and 19 
respectively. The tally picked up a bit on July 21 with the government distributing 3,398 masks on that day. However, the overall trend shows a downfall in mask distribution in the national capital. 

The data also showed that Shahadra district in east Delhi issued highest number of challans for not following Covid protocols. In the last week alone, as many as 5,962 challans were issued in the district. Incidently, this the same district where the lowest number of masks and sanitisers have been distributed by the government in the same period.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reminding the public to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to avoid a third wave of the pandemic. In the past few meetings of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials have been directed to take strict measures if people are found not observing the Covid-apropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, according to data, Southwest district recorded the highest caseload across all age groups. Also, the district had the highest number of cases among children below the age of 14 years. As on June 1, the number of infected children was 41 in the district. 

District-wise data

8,533 Highest vaccination   in Southwest district

1,641 Lowest vaccination in North 

6,727 Highest number of mask distribution in East 

1,473 Highest number of sanitisers distributed in Northeast 

14 Lowest number of sanitisers distributed in Shahdra

2,040 Least challans in Southwest

All figures between July 16 & 22

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp