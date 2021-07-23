Decline in number of masks, sanitisers distributed in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest data from Delhi government’s Covid Integrated Command Centre shows that there has been a decline in number of masks and sanitisers distributed by it among the public in the last one week.

According to the data, on July 16 the state government distributed 4,186 masks among city residents. This number came down to 3,582 on the next day and fell further to 3,311 and 3,208 on July 18 and 19

respectively. The tally picked up a bit on July 21 with the government distributing 3,398 masks on that day. However, the overall trend shows a downfall in mask distribution in the national capital.

The data also showed that Shahadra district in east Delhi issued highest number of challans for not following Covid protocols. In the last week alone, as many as 5,962 challans were issued in the district. Incidently, this the same district where the lowest number of masks and sanitisers have been distributed by the government in the same period.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reminding the public to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to avoid a third wave of the pandemic. In the past few meetings of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials have been directed to take strict measures if people are found not observing the Covid-apropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, according to data, Southwest district recorded the highest caseload across all age groups. Also, the district had the highest number of cases among children below the age of 14 years. As on June 1, the number of infected children was 41 in the district.

District-wise data

8,533 Highest vaccination in Southwest district

1,641 Lowest vaccination in North

6,727 Highest number of mask distribution in East

1,473 Highest number of sanitisers distributed in Northeast

14 Lowest number of sanitisers distributed in Shahdra

2,040 Least challans in Southwest

All figures between July 16 & 22