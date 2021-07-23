STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tilak Nagar market in Delhi closed till July 27 for Covid protocol violations

The markets have been ordered to remain shut with effect from July 23 to July 27, in "overall imminent public interest".

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several markets in the Tilak Nagar area have been closed by the sub-divisional magistrate till July 27 following violations of Covid protocols, officials said on Friday.

Jitender Singh, the sub-divisional magistrate of Patel Nagar, on Thursday ordered the closure of Tilak Nagar markets comprising Mall road, main market, Mangal Bazar road, old market and fruit market area following reports of shopkeepers and customers not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"It was reported that general public/shopkeepers of the market are not adhering to health protocol which may accelerate the Covid positivity rate in multiple ways and the market may be the hotspot in future for spreading COVID-19," the order said.

It also noted that an additional report was received from the SHO of Tilak Nagar that a physical inspection on July 22 revealed that the "DDMA guidelines/covid protocol was not followed in Tilak Nagar markets", and it was recommended that the markets be closed "for at least three to five days to avoid the spread of the virus again".

The markets have been ordered to remain shut with effect from July 23 to July 27, in "overall imminent public interest".

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30 in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

Phased unlock of the city started as the COVID-19 situation improved.

Markets were allowed to reopen on June 7.

However, repeated incidents of Covid protocol violation have led to temporary closing down of several market areas across the city, including those in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Kamla Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tilak Nagar market Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp