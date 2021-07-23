STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

You made a promise, now keep it, Delhi High Court tells CM Arvind Kejriwal

Referring to Delhi CM's announcement last year, that his govt will pay rent of poor tenants, Justice Prathiba M Singh directed  the AAP government to take a decision on its implementation in 6 weeks.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a ruling that could have future implications, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said a promise or assurance made to citizens by a chief minister on a public platform is ‘enforceable’ and has to be implemented by the government.

Referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on March 29 last year in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak that his government would pay the rent of poor tenants unable to pay, Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the AAP government to take a decision on implementing this in six weeks.

“A statement given in a consciously held press conference in the background of the lockdown, announced due to the pandemic and the mass exodus of migrant labourers, cannot be simply overlooked,” the court said, adding it was not clear why the AAP government chose to completely disregard the promise made by its CM.

The judgment came on a bunch of petitions filed by daily wagers and workers claiming to be tenants and a landlord who had not received the rent.

Seeking payment of rent, as promised by Kejriwal, they annexed a transcript of press conference in which the CM had requested landlords to postpone collection of rent from poverty-stricken tenants. He had also said if any tenant was unable to pay, the government would pay the rent on his behalf.

The Delhi government counsel submitted that unless and until there is a government policy or notification, a mere promise or political statement cannot be the basis of a claim based on the doctrine of legitimate expectation.

The judge, however, disagreed and said, “In a democratic setup, persons who hold an elected office and especially heads of government, heads of State and those holding responsible positions, are expected to make responsible assurances to their citizens, especially in times of crisis and distress.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp