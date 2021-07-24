Delhi councillor proposes to rename Mohammadpur village as Madhavpuram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi councillor has proposed to change the name of a village from Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram, claiming the original name was ‘forcibly’ changed during the Mughal era.

The proposal to rename the village, which falls in ward number 66 under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, was placed by BJP councillor from Munirka, Bhagat Bhagat Singh Tokas, during a zonal meeting on Friday.

“The residents of Mohammadpur village have been demanding to change the name. Considering their emotions and request, I propose to change its name to Madhavpuram,” he said.

“During the Mughal era, name of every village was forcibly changed. Ward 66 S village Mohammadpur comes under urban village category in the jurisdiction of SDMC. The villagers’ demand to change the name has been pending for a long time. Looking at the people’s demand and sentiments, I propose to change the name of the village from Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram,” the proposal by Tokas read.

For any name change, the proposal has to come from a councillor. The suggestions are then sent to the ‘naming committee’, which takes a call and passes it to the Standing Committee. If the Standing Committee approves, then the name is finalised by the civic body House.