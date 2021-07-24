STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 58 Covid cases, one death; positivity rate at 0.09 per cent

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Beneficiaries wait to receive Covid vaccine in Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 58 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the latest bulletin.

​On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases of the infection and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

According to the latest bulletin, 67,817 Covid-19 tests, including 43,216 RT-PCR tests and 24,601 rapid antigen, tests were conducted in the city on Thursday. The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,35,778. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far. 

The number of active cases of the disease dropped to 573 on Friday from 585 a day before, as per the bulletin. The number of people under home-isolation decreased to 167 from 176 on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Delhi Covid 19
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp