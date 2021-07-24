Delhi reports 58 Covid cases, one death; positivity rate at 0.09 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 58 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the latest bulletin.

​On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases of the infection and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

According to the latest bulletin, 67,817 Covid-19 tests, including 43,216 RT-PCR tests and 24,601 rapid antigen, tests were conducted in the city on Thursday. The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,35,778. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The number of active cases of the disease dropped to 573 on Friday from 585 a day before, as per the bulletin. The number of people under home-isolation decreased to 167 from 176 on Thursday.