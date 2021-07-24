Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of six who died in line of Covid duty: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to provide Rs 1 crore each as compensation to six families which lost the sole bread winners while being engaged in Covid duty. A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting.

“The people of Delhi who lost their lives in the line of duty cannot be compensated, but their family will get some help from the amount given by the government to honour their sacrifice,” said Kejriwal. ACP Sanket Kaushik lost his life during duty at Rajokri Flyover.

A truck hit him while he was checking vehicles around the area, and he died on the spot. Kaushik left behind his wife and three daughters. Similarly, Vikas Kumar, a Delhi Police constable, was performing his picket duty when a four-wheeler whose driver had “knowingly increased the speed” hit him, when it was asked to stop the vehicle. From the Indian Air Force, Rajesh Kumar from Safdarjung was another such “martyr who lost his life while serving the IAF”, the CM’s office said.

​Rajesh was on an aircraft which took off from Jorhat and later it went missing. Its wreckage was found in Arunachal Pradesh, and he was subsequently found dead. He had only been three months into his marriage. From IAF, Flt Lt Sunit Mohanty was on the same flight as Rajesh Kumar.

Mohanty was from Dwarka, and he also passed away in the plane crash. He was living with his family, including his aged father, mother and a younger sister.

Also, Meet Kumar, a Squadron Leader in the IAF, had died after his MI G-21 crashed in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Pravesh Kumar, a Civil Defence personnel, was performing his duty at Mangolpuri flyover when a truck rammed into him and fled, and he died. His family will also receive the support of Rs 1 crore.