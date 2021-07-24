Rs 293 crore released to North Municipal Corporation of Delhi for clearing salaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday said it has released an advance amount of Rs 293 crore to help North Municipal Corporation of Delhi to disburse salary to its employees.

Even though the AAP government and BJP-led civic bodies are at loggerheads, often accusing each other of causing financial problems in the MCDs, the state government does release funds for the payment of salaries.

“The Delhi government gave an advance of Rs 293 crore to the North MCD to help them pay the salaries of employees. Now, we hope that they release the salaries as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next installment which is not due yet.”

The AAP, which is in full preparation to give a tough fight to the BJP in the MCD elections next year, has been attacking the BJP on many issues, especially regarding the financial issues faced by the municipal corporations which are ruled by the BJP.