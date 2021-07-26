STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court likely to pronounce order in Sunanda Pushkar death case on July 27

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Tharoor's Defence counsel and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said the prosecution is not able to establish evidence against the leader.

Tharoor's Defence counsel and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said the prosecution is not able to establish evidence against the leader. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is likely to pronounce its order on framing of charges in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar on Tuesday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the pronouncement of the order got deferred in the matter. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel recently had kept the order reserved after prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava stressed that Pushkar has undergone mental cruelty which leads to her bad health. The Public Prosecutor also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post mortem report which suggests that the cause of death is poisoning which could be oral or injected.

Srivastava had also said that due to the mental cruelty caused to Pushkar, her health became worse. He further added that Pushkar was not facing any health issues earlier but problems begun due to "stress and betrayal".

Tharoor's Defence counsel and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said that prosecutors are not able to establish evidence against the leader and the theory of injecting poison is in the air and can not be admissible.

Tharoor's lawyer also read the statement by Sunanda's son recorded under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in which he had said, "In the Mortuary of AIIMS, I asked the doctor who conducted the post mortem about the case of death, he (doctor) responded that there is no foul play or poinsiong but the same doctor later went into the media and said that death is due to poisioning. Shashi can't harm even a fly." 

