39 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.07% in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 39 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and one more related death on Monday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent. With the new cases, Delhi's infection tally has climbed to 14,35,949. Of these, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll stands at 25,044, it said. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 66 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease.

Currently, there are 537 active cases in Delhi and 162 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 305, the bulletin said. It said 56,435 tests, including 45,423 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day. The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Around 10,000 people were vaccinated against the disease in the city on Sunday and less than one day’s stock of vaccine is available in the city, according to official data. The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 96 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 23.87 lakh people have received both the doses. According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.87 lakh vaccine doses — 2.16 lakh Covaxin and 70,900 Covishield — left on Monday morning. The bulletin said the stock will last less than a day. According to Delhi government orders, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock can be used for administering the first dose.