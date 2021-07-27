STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro services briefly delayed due to mild tremors 

According to protocol, the moment a train operator learns of any tremor, the train is then run with a cautionary speed and brought to halt to the immediate next station.

Queue at Akshardham metro station after services were delayed | Shekhhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro train services, which began operating with full seating capacity from Monday, were briefly delayed due to mild tremors reported in the morning. A senior DMRC official said there are protocols in place for such situations, and the delay happened on account of it.

In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the of city government regarding Covid containment, services began this morning at 6 am, with 100 per cent seating capacity. However, there is still no provision for standing travel inside coaches, as has been since June 7, officials said.

Around 8 am, the DMRC tweeted that “mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally”.

According to protocol, the moment a train operator learns of any tremor, the train is then run with a cautionary speed and brought to halt to the immediate next station, the official said. So, on Monday morning, a delay of 10-15 minutes happened in services, as every system needs to be thoroughly checked before resumption of services, he said. However, there were no immediate details from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on it.

Metro trains start running with 100% seating capacity; standing not allowed 
In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters. The DMRC, till Sunday, was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus. Also, to handle increase in volume of commuters, 16 additional entry gates have been made operational at 16 stations (one at each station) from Monday onwards. The Metro operator is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates.

