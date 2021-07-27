STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Traffic moved at slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road among others.

delhi rain

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains on Tuesday morning led to extensive waterlogging on several road stretches across Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in central and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part of the city.

Some of the stretches and areas where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and near Pragati Maidan among others.

The waterlogging also created traffic snarls in different locations of the city.

Traffic moved at slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road among others.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with priority.

Morning rain was of high intensity so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation, a PWD official said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon had reached the capital on July 13, which was 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27.

It covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Delhi rains
