Heavy rains cause waterlogging, affect vehicular movement in Delhi

Vehicles made their way through inundated roads while a bus stand was seen partially submerged on Mathura road.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

delhi rains

Vehicles ply on the waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Even as incessant rains brought respite from the heat in the national capital, several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy waterlogging, which affected vehicular movement.

Traffic movement was affected due to waterlogging in South Delhi's Alaknanda area.

Roads in the Delhi Cantonment area also witnessed waterlogging in the national capital this morning.

At Ullan Batar Marg in the Palam area of Delhi, rainwater entered a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Other areas where waterlogging affected vehicular movement included Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.

Autos were stuck and cars were partially submerged on waterlogged roads near Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Vehicular movement was affected at Moti Bagh Flyover as well.

Vehicles made their way through inundated roads while a bus stand was seen partially submerged on Mathura road.

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rains brought much-needed relief to Delhiites from the sultry weather that troubled the national capital with maximum temperature recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday. 

