STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North East Delhi Violence: Police opposes bail plea of Umar Khalid, says it's meritless

Khalid was arrested in September 13, 2020 by the special cell of Delhi Police in north-east Delhi riots case where charges under the anti-terror law UAPA have been invoked against several accused.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed its reply in a bail plea moved by JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the north-east Delhi Violence matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat adjourned the hearing for August 7 for detailed arguments.

The Delhi Police in its reply opposed the bail plea stating that the petition is "meritless".

It stated, "The application filled by the applicant/Umar Khalid has no merit as would be revealed and demonstrated before this Court by reference to the charge-sheet filed before this Court and as such the prosecution does not seek to file a detailed reply to the present application."

Khalid was arrested in September 13, 2020 by the special cell of Delhi Police in north-east Delhi riots case where charges under the anti-terror law UAPA have been invoked against several accused.

The Police submitted that the present case pertains to a larger conspiracy that was registered on March 6, 2020. In total 21 accused persons have been arrested in the case till date, out of which charge sheet qua 18 accused persons has been Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is still in progress.

Besides Umar Khalid, other students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita from JNU, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Jamia's Asif Iqbal Tanha, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, and several others, have also been booked under the UAPA.

The Delhi High Court in its recent judgement had granted bail to Asif, Devangna and Natasha Narwal in the same case. Delhi HC had given very strong observations against prosecution in the matter. Later Delhi Police had moved the Supreme Court challenging that order.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Khalid Umar Khalid bail plea Delhi Police North East Delhi Violence
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp