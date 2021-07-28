STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
263 passengers penalised for Covid norm violations on Delhi Metro

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services resumed after a long hiatus.

Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid norm violations, and till 8 PM on Tuesday, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.

