STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

450 animals died in Delhi zoo in 3 years, reveals RTI reply 

In the last three years, the National Zoological Park located in the national capital has lost around 450 animals, including tigers, lions and others, revealed an RTI.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the last three years, the National Zoological Park located in the national capital has lost around 450 animals, including tigers, lions and others, revealed an RTI.

According to the reply received by activist Vivek Pandey, the zoological park commonly known as Delhi zoo, hosts 1,347 creatures. In 2019, it saw the death of maximum animals — 189. There were 123 deaths in 2020 and 137 in 2018, stated the reply.

In this period, there have been deaths of six tigers and tigresses and one lion. While the RTI reply does not state the reason for the death of tigress Nirbhay, it also does not mention its cub which died of acute illness, as claimed by the zoo administration last year. They had said last year that the six-year-old Nirbhay died due to complications after given birth to two cubs on December 10.

In 2020, two tigresses, one tiger and one lion died. In 2018, two tigers were the casualties. Reasons for death, as mentioned in the RTI, states senility, renal failure and multipledge nerative lesions. However, maximum deaths reported were of black bucks. Around 100 of these animals died in this period, stated the reply. The IUCN List has declared this species as Nearly Threatened. Hunting of black bucks is prohibited under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The activist had also sought information on budget and medical expenditure details of the zoo. The reply stated that the government provided funds of Rs 41 crore, Rs 23.18 crore and Rs 23.02 crore for the 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Zoo authorities in this period spent 7.09 lakh, Rs 14.89 lakh and Rs 10.41 lakh on medical expenses.

“Funds for the zoological park are released in crores, but not utilised properly for medical care of these animals. This could be a reason for the high mortality rate. Death of endangered species like black bucks and others should be a point of concern. The Central government should have a mechanism to monitor the functioning of zoological parks,” said activist Pandey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi zoo animal death RTI
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp