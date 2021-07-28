STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt extends Arogya Kosh cashless surgery scheme to include mucormycosis patients

The Delhi government on March 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic, in view of its rising cases.

Published: 28th July 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city government has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of patients suffering from black fungus or mucormycosis.

The Delhi government on March 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic, in view of its rising cases.

"Delhi Govt has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of Mucormycosis.

Residents of Delhi undergoing treatment of Mucormycosis in Delhi Govt hospital can be referred to empanelled private hospital under this cashless scheme for the treatment," Jain tweeted.

He also shared a copy of an official memorandum issued in connection with the extension of the scheme for black fungus patients.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

There were 952 active cases of black fungus in Delhi as on July 6, according to official data.

The data also showed that till July 6, Delhi had recorded over 1,650 cases of black fungus.

There is "limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals", reads the official memorandum shared by Jain along with his tweet.

In view of it, the health minister-cum-chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh, has approved that eligible patients undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals "may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under the cashless surgery scheme if the allotted date of surgery in the Delhi government hospital concerned is beyond seven days," it said.

Under Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh to the needy eligible patients for treatment of any illness in government hospitals.

Only residents of Delhi, identified on the basis of a voter identification card, will be considered eligible for availing the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi government Delhi Arogya Kosh mucormycosis Black fungus
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp