STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks govt to decide representation to form policy to protect kids from game addiction

The counsel told the court that they have already made a representation to the authorities on July 10.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to decide a representation seeking to formulate a national policy to protect children from online games addiction which is causing them psychological problems.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the concerned authorities to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case and disposed of a petition which also sought to constitute a regulatory authority to monitor and rate the content of both offline and online games.

The petition filed by NGO, Distress Management Collective (DMC), through advocates Robin Raju and Deepa Joseph, said the organisation has been receiving numerous complaints from parents who are concerned about children getting addicted to online games, as a result of which the kids are developing various psychological problems.

The counsel told the court that they have already made a representation to the authorities on July 10.

The plea said some recent news of children committing suicides or going into depression, and also committing crimes like theft due to online game addiction, compelled the NGO to file the petition.

"The pandemic period has posed a major problem in controlling and monitoring children from excessive gadget use. As classes are now online so parents are not in a position to reprimand children for being with a mobile phone like they did in the past. There are numerous studies that show the adverse impact of online games on the psyche of both young children (6-10 years) and adolescents (11-19 years)," the plea said.

It stressed on the need for schools to give emphasis to counselling sessions and periodic sessions regarding the drastic effects of getting addicted to online gaming and said there is also a need for a national policy that lays emphasis on the role of schools and the Cyber Cell in tackling the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online games game addiction Delhi High Court
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp