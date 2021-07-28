I-Day: ABVP to reach bastis, colonies for igniting patriotic zeal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will launch a mega campaign and hoist the tricolour at 647 different places across the city to inculcate the patriotism and to strengthen the feeling of nationalism among the citizens Bastis, urban villages and residential colonies would be selected for the purpose for which more than 2,500 activists of various zones and units of ABVP will fan out to hoist the flag and distribute sweets to children and elders while maintaining all Covid protocols.

“This year, India is going to celebrate 75th Independence day. Through this mega drive, our main effort is to spread the feeling of nationalism in the entire city and to connect the general public with the occasion,” said ABVP spokesperson Bharat Sharma.

Sanitation workers, retired soldiers, social workers and other covid warriors who worked closely and served the society during the pandemic will be invited as special guests during this campaign, Sharma added.

ABVP Delhi secretary Sidharth highlighted that the contribution of only a selected few people in the Independence struggle is recognised, whereas every citizen contributed equally in the freedom struggle. “So this year, Parishad will reach out to the person standing in the last row to connect them in the celebration of the Independence Day and make him a participant in this mega festival. This will be the biggest campaign undertaken by any other student organisation in the capital,” he claimed.