Top cop draws attention of traffic police to congestion of roads

Ongoing construction work and the breakdown of a DTC bus at Red Cross Road was the major reason for the heavy traffic jam, a senior traffic police official stated.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi  Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastav drew the attention of senior traffic police officials towards traffic snarls near Rail Bhawan on way to Parliament on Tuesday. Srivastav tweeted, “Daily heavy traffic jam en route to Parliament near Rail Bhavan needs attention with proper traffic management.” 

Ongoing construction work and the breakdown of a DTC bus at Red Cross Road was the major reason for the heavy traffic jam, a senior traffic police official stated. “If one needs to reach the Parliament, Red Cross Road is the only road available because Parliament Street beyond a point is one way. So the traffic that comes from the road takes a right turn towards Parliament Street,” said the officer.

To decongest the roundabout at Rail Bhawan, traffic police officials said they had already diverted buses approaching the road. However, traffic cannot be diverted completely because MPs travel on the same road to reach the Parliament.

Security arrangements remained tight with the monsoon session of Parliament going on and farmers holding “Kisan Sansad” at Jantar Mantar, which is only a few kilometers away from the Parliament. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave permission to hold the protest till August 9. 

